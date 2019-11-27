2019 Accelerator programme: Three start-ups get $90, 000 Itanna support

By Prince Osuagwu

Three start-ups have emerged winners of Itanna’s Demo Day 2019 Accelerator programme and have been rewarded with $30,000 each among other benefits.

Itanna is a component of the Honeywell Group’s innovation strategy where they partner with growing Nigerian tech start-ups by identifying and supporting.

The winning start-ups include: Gerocare, a company that leverages technology and traditional African family values to provide medical care for the elderly; Simbi Interactive, which uses interactive questioning and answering to help students learn, master and evaluate themselves in any subject and E-Estates, a mobile/web solution that helps estate managers coordinate their affairs effectively.

They were selected from over 200 applications received from eight African countries after presenting their businesses before the investors, Honeywell Group executives and other industry leaders.

Aside the $30,000 prize money, the start-ups are to enjoy training and mentorship from leading industry experts in the form of legal and HR workshops, classes on technology, business and marketing.

Other benefits include reviews of revenue/pricing model, operational metrics, mentorship sessions and guest lecturers from some of Nigeria’s most renowned entrepreneurs and business icons.

Director of Itanna and Head Innovation and Sustainability at Honeywell Group Tomi Otudeko, said: “Itanna allow the start-ups to stand on our shoulders, to transform themselves into strategic enterprises that would catalyze economic growth.”

He added that this year’s Itanna Accelerator companies focused on a range of innovative technologies in areas such as Health, Real estate and Education

Also speaking, Head of Investment at Itanna Tony Idugboe, said, “We are very thrilled with the calibre of entrepreneurs the Nigerian tech ecosystem has to offer. At Itanna, we worked with each company on an individual basis to stress-test their value propositions and their core business models so they can emerge from our programme as stronger companies.”

Vanguard