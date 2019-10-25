Your money has put my life under threat, Duncan Mighty writes to Rochas

Duncan Mighty, Popular musician, also identified as Port Harcourt Boy has written an open letter to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, alleging threat to his life.

The self-styled Port Harcourt’s first son said in a post on Instagram on Friday that since Senator Okorocha paid him in public to record a song with ‘one of his boys’, he had been under threat.

Duncan Mighty asked to return the money to Okorocha to avoid further embarrassment.

He wrote on Instagram: “Your Excellency Because you directly paid in public . While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid . They said you sent them to bring back money to you # LONG THROAT DIFFERENT FROM A HUNGRY PERSON … even if na ordinary pepper I dey sell I must be good”

In the official letter, Duncan wrote : “Your Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Compliments of the season, I am writing to inform you that my life is being threatened because of the money you paid for me to record a song with one of your boys. After I recorded the song prior to doing a video, I have been invited to the police, and several threats have been issue (sic) to my life,”

“Please, I want to return the money to you to avoid further embarrassment to my person. Thank you.”

Vanguard Nigeria News