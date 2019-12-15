Duncan Mighty released on bail

Barely 24 hours after his arrest, Police in Imo have released, musician, Duncan Mighty on bail.

Duncan was arrested on Saturday over N11 million fraud.

Imo police spokesman, Godson Ikeokwu, said in a statement that the Port Harcourt-based singer was released on bail and is scheduled to report back on an unspecified date next week.

He was initially rumoured to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The arrest followed a petition written by an up-and-coming rap artiste M2 who claimed that the Imo State Government led by former governor, Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the special adviser on entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote and arrange collaboration with other top artistes and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty.

The said agreement was sealed with a fee of N11 million which was paid to Duncan Mighty, however, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Duncan Mighty, who had been arrested earlier, confirmed going into an agreement but said he would only refund the money if the contract was terminated.

He was released based on the promise but re-arrested after allegedly absconding.

