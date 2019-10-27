You need His armour to overcome

The journey of life is a struggle. It has its ups and downs. Often times, life does not give to us what we desire on a platter of gold. Human efforts must be put in place to achieve our goals. However, human efforts are not just enough because they are limited.

We therefore need the unlimited power, the power of God, the creator of heaven and earth.

Once we are conscious of the battles that confront us either in the area of loneliness, failed or threatened marriage or relationship, barrenness, fruitless efforts, etc., we want to confront these challenges to bring them to an end.

No one wants to live with challenges because they bring in pains, sorrow, tears, and frustration. They generally have unpleasant consequences. To do this, one needs to be prepared. No soldier goes to war without his gun.

The Holy Bible presents us with a good example in 1st Samuel 17 vs. 38 & 39 where Saul prepared David for the battle against Goliath. “ And Saul armed David with his amour, and he put an helmet of brass upon his head; also he armed him with a coat of mail. And David girded his sword upon his armour, and he assayed to go; for he had not proved it. And David said unto Saul, I cannot go with these; for I have not proved them. And David put them off”.

Brethren note the reaction of David. Though he was equipped, he couldn’t use Saul’s instruments of war because he had not tested them.

David’s next step is recorded in verse 40 “ And he took his staff in his hand, and chose him five smooth stones out of the brook, and put them in a shepherd’s bag which he had, even in a scrip; and his sling was in his hand: and he drew near to the Philistine”.

However, David knew that his weapons of war would not be effective without a superior power.

Verses 45 &46 state: “ Then said David to the Philistine, Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied. This day, will the LORD deliver thee into mine hand; and I will smite thee, and take thine head from thee; and I will give the carcasses of the host of the Philistines this day unto the fowls of the air, and to the wild beasts of the earth; that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel”.

Do you realize that David decided to put his trust in God because he had seen God at work in his life.

His testimony is in verse 37 of the chapter we have been discussing. “ David said moreover, the LORD that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine…..”.

As a Christian, you are familiar with the story of how God delivered the children of Israel from generational bondage in Egypt. That should give you confidence that he can deliver you too.

Ephesians 6 vs.11 tells us “ Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil”.

Anything that runs contrary to the word of God in our life is of the devil and you must be prepared to ward it off.

To deal with challenges, you need to put your trust in the Lord . The first armour you need is Faith. Brethren, you just have to believe that he is able to make that challenge expire. He is able to turn that challenge to testimony.

Mark 9 vs. 23 is my reference. “ Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.

Once you believe, strive to live according to his word. In other words, keep away from sins.

Be bold enough to confess your sins and seek his forgiveness. Even if you know that the cause of infertility may be a result of previous abortions, repent. God is ever eager to forgive.

Some ladies have lost their marriage partners as a result of pride or other issues. Have a sober reflection, repent and turn a new leaf.

Once you confess your sin and genuinely repent, the devil and his demons can no longer hold you hostage.

While confessing, tell the truth, the whole truth. You know the truth, confess it to God and ask for his mercy.

Brethren, I don’t know what you are going through but believe me, yours is not the worst case. Believe also that the current challenge will soon become history.

He have this assurance in the word of God recorded in John 3 vs. 17 &18 “ For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the word through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God”.

You are a believer so, you are not condemned. All you need is his mercy and by the grace of God, you will receive his mercy and your story of sorrow will turn to joy in Jesus name.

Let’s share a few testimonies from the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Triplets after miscarriages- “ I trusted God for the fruit of the womb for eight years. In September 2017, I attended the September Holy Ghost service for those trusting God for the fruit of the womb and I prayed and keyed into God’s promises. Prior to that, in August, I went to the Open Heaven Gallery and I saw the picture of a set of triplets and I prayed that if God would give me a set of triplets, I would testify to the glory of His name. I went to Pastor Adeboye’s ( Daddy G.O.’s ) room and I laid down on the floor and said, “ God I know you will answer me from here because this is where Daddy normally prays”.

In 2018, God blessed us with a set of triplets; two girls and a boy after several miscarriages”.

The couple stated that they had eight miscarriages before the birth of the triplets.

Brethren, did you see faith at work? By the grace of God, everything that you have lost or what has been due to you and some forces denied you, the Lord Almighty, the Creator of Heaven and Earth will not only restore what you have lost, he will give you an overflow in the name of Jesus.

Can you imagine what the woman went through? Eight miscarriages . For that same woman to have a set of triplets, two girls and a boy, it certainly could only be God.

Make up your mind to use the Lord’s armour alone. Charms cannot save you. Association with occultists cannot save your.

Submit yourself to God and your salvation is guaranteed. Your deliverance is secured in Jesus name.

Be not deceived. Only God can save.