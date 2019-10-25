Yoruba does not exist in Ifa ― Elebuibon

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A renown traditionalist and the Araba of Osogbo, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon said prior to contact with the Hausa/Fulani, the race is known as the people of Ife, saying it is unfortunate that the people failed to coin a word to call the race before coming into contact with the Hausas.

According to him, the Yoruba race is usually referred to as ‘aku’ in the very early stage because of the way the people greet each other.

He agreed that the race was given the name Yariba from which it became Yoruba, saying the earliest leaders of the race failed to have a collective name.

Elebuibon added that the race ought to be called the people of Ife, saying that was how Ifa referred to the race.

He said, “we are Ife people, it is rather unfortunate that we didn’t have one word to comprise all Yoruba before Fulani or Hausa gave us yariba to become Yoruba ‘aku’ is the words they used for us in beginning because we used to greet each other by saying ‘aku owuro’, ‘Aku asaale’ it is aku people or anago that other Africans referred to us”.

He opined that since the people originate from Ile-Ife, the race is ought to be known the people of Ife,

“Actually since Yoruba origins is at Ile Ife ‘Eni fe abi ara Ile Ife Loye ka ma je’, we are indigenous people of Ootu Ife”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.