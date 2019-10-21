Breaking News
Wike releases N200m to children of lecturer killed during 2019 Rivers guber election

On 2:42 pmIn Newsby

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has released N200Million to the family of a polytechnic lecturer, Dr Ferry Gberegbe who was shot dead by suspected security operatives during the 2019 governorship election in Rivers state.

Wike

Gberegbe, lecturer at the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Khana Local Government Area, was among People’s Democratic Party (PDP) agents resisting alleged hijack of election materials by a suspected Special Anti Robbery Squad team at the 2019 Governorship Election Collation Centre, Bori, when he was fell by bullets to his bowels which killed him.

Wike had, during a condolence visit to the bereaved Gberegbe family, directed wife of the deceased to open an account for each of the four children left behind by Gberegbe into which he promised to release N50Million each for their education.

“The Governor has officially released the said funds to the family of the Late Gberegbe. The money is meant for the training of the four children that the former academic left behind”, a statement by Simeon Nwakaodu, Special Assistant, Electronic Media to the Governor affirmed.

