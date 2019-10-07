Why flood cuts off NDDC road project in Delta community —Setraco

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

Sequel to Vanguard’s report on flood ravage on a portion of the ongoing Bomadi-Gbaregolor-Esanma- Akugbene coastal road project in Delta state, where it also overran Esanma community in Bomadi council area, the company handling the project, Setraco Nigeria Limited, has explained reasons behind the failed portion of the road.

The construction giant, yesterday, disclosed that work was halted on the Esanma portion of the road, where a mini bridge also crossed a canal, was due mainly to the hostility of the community folk.

Mr Robert Afuruku, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Setraco, in response to Vanguard’s investigation, said “Setraco was working on the road at the said bridge location on 8th June 2019, when Esanma community elders, youths and women led by the community chairman, Mr. Theophilus Omoro, violently stopped the company from work.

“They seized our vehicle keys, bruised workers seriously who were also hospitalized. At this point, the company had no choice than to inform the military Joint Task Force (JTF) at the Bomadi Division who came to rescue our workers and equipment”.

“Mr. Presley Yinkore, the PRO in charge of the affected project location and who is a son of Esanma community, was also beaten up and detained in an obnoxious closet meant for offenders in the community.

“Mr. Yinkore in his submission said the community alleged that an NDDC contracted Valuer on the road project failed to pay them the necessary compensation, hence, the transfer of aggression to Setraco.

“Mr. Yinkore was beaten and detained because he advised the community to allow Setraco to work in order to avoid the havoc that may arise from this same coastal flood that overruns homes during the rainy season”.

However, when contacted, Esanma community chairman, Mr. Theophilus Omoro, said “I’m going to react to all they are talking about. Let me see with my executive and I will respond to their claim on the issue on the ground”.