Breaking News
Translate

Vacancy: Production Manager

On 8:00 amIn News, Sponsoredby

A reputable textile manufacturing and garment company based in Lagos requires the service of individuals with relevant knowledge and work experience in Textile Manufacturing and Garmenting, to occupy the following vacant position.

1. PRODUCTION MANAGER

The person will be effective in the management of the factory’s production inputs/ outputs, setting production targets, keeping records of production inputs and outputs, operation of a system- whereby workers are managed and motivated to give maximum output.

Position is with very attractive salary, official car and appropriate housing allowance.

QUALIFICATION

First Degree – B.sc or HND Equivalent

JOB EXPERIENCE

5 years minimum.

All interested applicants should send their cvs to olujay79@gmail .com

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.