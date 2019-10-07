Vacancy: Production Manager

A reputable textile manufacturing and garment company based in Lagos requires the service of individuals with relevant knowledge and work experience in Textile Manufacturing and Garmenting, to occupy the following vacant position.

1. PRODUCTION MANAGER

The person will be effective in the management of the factory’s production inputs/ outputs, setting production targets, keeping records of production inputs and outputs, operation of a system- whereby workers are managed and motivated to give maximum output.

Position is with very attractive salary, official car and appropriate housing allowance.

QUALIFICATION

First Degree – B.sc or HND Equivalent

JOB EXPERIENCE

5 years minimum.

All interested applicants should send their cvs to olujay79@gmail .com