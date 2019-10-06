Vacancy: Contract Manager at the British High Commission

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organizational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, color, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Title: Contract Manager

Job ID: B3 (34/19 LOS) – AU

Location: Abuja, Lagos

Grade: B3 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed term, with the possibility of renewal

Type of Post: British Deputy High Commission

Start Date: 1st December 2019

Job Subcategory: Procurement

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)

Main Purpose of Job

Contract Manager to actively oversee all contracts in the Nigeria network and supervise the day-to-day implementation of the Procurement Pipeline of all budget monitors operating FCO budgets in the network. This includes liaison with the Procurement Hub on behalf of the network on a daily basis, support the management of contractual relationships between various budget monitors and their respective contractors, deliver the contract improvement plan for the network.

Support the Head of Finance of the network to achieve contractual integrity and green Finance Performance Compliance Indicators, to ensure the platform is maintained to FCO standards and suitable for use by 1HMG staff at all times.

Roles and responsibilities

Collaborating and Partnering (Working with Others) – 20%:

Input to procurement pipeline annual plans, ensuring engagement in Business cases and holding the pen on the procurement section for the Nigeria network

Represent the Commercial Procurement Group at high-level cross-government briefings on Professional & Corporate Services.

Proactively seeking opportunities to drive additional value/increase efficiency within all contracts in the network

Lead, manage and inspire the procurement team in the network, including appraisals and development plans

Ensure continuity and consistency of approach across the network procurement team from contract to contract

Delivering a Quality Service (Customer Focus) – 35%:

Provide guidance to network procurement teams on specific contracts and ensure their processes are in line with FCO processes

Responsible for the day-to-day implementation of the procurement pipeline of all budget holders within the Nigeria network

Ensure the effective contract management of all contracts within the Nigeria Network ( Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Enugu, and Port Harcourt)

Support the implementation of best practice contract management in the network for all One HMG Partners and Procurement Hub

Use judgment, interpretation, and coordination to ensure that the solutions developed and delivered are acceptable to senior stakeholders and, when applicable, partners across government

Support the development of the procurement strategy for all budget sub-heads within the Nigeria Network with the Head of Finance

Engage in compliance checks between suppliers/ contractors and budget holders within the BHC

Delivering at Pace (Problem Solving) – 10%:

Market awareness for key areas of spend, highlighting opportunities for new ways of working

Own and drive relationships with key suppliers

Work with Nigeria Network Finance Manager to provide advice, direction and assurance on all procurement issues within the category portfolio

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Previous procurement/contract management experience in a structured organization

Previous financial management experience

Available to travel to all Nigeria Network Posts

Have a Master’s degree in any related field

Be a member of CIPS with a road map to completing the course

Starting monthly salary: NGN 539,370.38

Application deadline: 17th October 2019

To apply, click on the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1537330974/