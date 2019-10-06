Vacancy: Contract Manager at the British High Commission

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organizational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, color, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Job Title: Contract Manager
Job ID: B3 (34/19 LOS) – AU
Location: Abuja, Lagos
Grade: B3 (L)
Type of Position: Fixed term, with the possibility of renewal
Type of Post: British Deputy High Commission
Start Date: 1st December 2019
Job Subcategory: Procurement
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)
Main Purpose of Job
- Contract Manager to actively oversee all contracts in the Nigeria network and supervise the day-to-day implementation of the Procurement Pipeline of all budget monitors operating FCO budgets in the network. This includes liaison with the Procurement Hub on behalf of the network on a daily basis, support the management of contractual relationships between various budget monitors and their respective contractors, deliver the contract improvement plan for the network.
- Support the Head of Finance of the network to achieve contractual integrity and green Finance Performance Compliance Indicators, to ensure the platform is maintained to FCO standards and suitable for use by 1HMG staff at all times.
Roles and responsibilities
Collaborating and Partnering (Working with Others) – 20%:
- Input to procurement pipeline annual plans, ensuring engagement in Business cases and holding the pen on the procurement section for the Nigeria network
- Represent the Commercial Procurement Group at high-level cross-government briefings on Professional & Corporate Services.
- Proactively seeking opportunities to drive additional value/increase efficiency within all contracts in the network
- Lead, manage and inspire the procurement team in the network, including appraisals and development plans
- Ensure continuity and consistency of approach across the network procurement team from contract to contract
Delivering a Quality Service (Customer Focus) – 35%:
- Provide guidance to network procurement teams on specific contracts and ensure their processes are in line with FCO processes
- Responsible for the day-to-day implementation of the procurement pipeline of all budget holders within the Nigeria network
- Ensure the effective contract management of all contracts within the Nigeria Network ( Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Enugu, and Port Harcourt)
- Support the implementation of best practice contract management in the network for all One HMG Partners and Procurement Hub
- Use judgment, interpretation, and coordination to ensure that the solutions developed and delivered are acceptable to senior stakeholders and, when applicable, partners across government
- Support the development of the procurement strategy for all budget sub-heads within the Nigeria Network with the Head of Finance
- Engage in compliance checks between suppliers/ contractors and budget holders within the BHC
Delivering at Pace (Problem Solving) – 10%:
- Market awareness for key areas of spend, highlighting opportunities for new ways of working
- Own and drive relationships with key suppliers
- Work with Nigeria Network Finance Manager to provide advice, direction and assurance on all procurement issues within the category portfolio
Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- Previous procurement/contract management experience in a structured organization
- Previous financial management experience
- Available to travel to all Nigeria Network Posts
- Have a Master’s degree in any related field
- Be a member of CIPS with a road map to completing the course
Starting monthly salary: NGN 539,370.38
Application deadline: 17th October 2019
To apply, click on the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1537330974/