Vacancy at Fenix International: Customer Service Representative

Fenix International is a next-generation energy and financial services company with a mission to transform our customers’ quality of life through disruptive innovation in energy and financial services. Our flagship product, ReadyPay Power, is an expandable, lease-to-own home solar system financed through affordable installments from just $0.15 per day over Mobile Money. We use real-time transaction data to create a next-generation credit score to finance power upgrades and other life-changing loans. To date, we have sold over 200,000 ReadyPay Power systems in Uganda and Zambia. We are growing our product portfolio and geographic coverage to bring power and a wider world of financing to over 2 million customers by 2020. A proud company of ENGIE.
Job role: Customer Service Representative ( Yoruba or Igbo speaker)
Seniority level: Associate
Industry : Electrical & Electronic Manufacturing, Information Technology & Services, Financial Services
Employment type: Full-time
Job function: Customer service and Information technology
Job description
Fenix is looking for dynamic, highly motivated and disciplined Customer Service Representatives with a passion for entrepreneurship, renewable energy, and financial inclusion to join our team. A successful customer representative must speak fluent Yoruba or Igbo, critical thinker, attentive to details and an excellent communicator. This position requires individuals to have a strong passion for listening and providing solutions to people.
Responsibilities
- Ensure an excellent experience to all customers, with each interaction
- Handle complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution
- Vet and open customer accounts by recording account information.
- Maintain customer records by updating account information of complaints, issues, resolutions, praises, e.t.c.
- Follow-up with customers who have delayed payments
- Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
- Manage large amounts of incoming calls
- Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication
- Go the extra mile to engage customers
- Work with customer service manager to ensure proper customer service is being delivered
- Close out or open call records
- Read from scripts
- Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media
- Identify and communicate areas for continual improvement of service levels for the call Center; recommending process improvements
Required skills and experience
- An OND/HND/Bachelors degree from a recognized institution
- Excellent Written and Verbal Communication Skills
- Microsoft Excel skills
- Ability to interact with peers and mid-level leaders internally
- Fresh graduate
- Ability to work both in teams and independently
- Passionate about solving problems for customers in rural communities
- Proficiency in English Language and 1 or more other Nigerian Languages
- Critical thinking skills (ability to think outside the box)
- Good problem-solving skills (solutions-oriented)
- Flexibility with the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines
- Willingness and desire to learn new ideas
To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1537691022/