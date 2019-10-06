Vacancy at Fenix International: Customer Service Representative

Fenix International is a next-generation energy and financial services company with a mission to transform our customers’ quality of life through disruptive innovation in energy and financial services. Our flagship product, ReadyPay Power, is an expandable, lease-to-own home solar system financed through affordable installments from just $0.15 per day over Mobile Money. We use real-time transaction data to create a next-generation credit score to finance power upgrades and other life-changing loans. To date, we have sold over 200,000 ReadyPay Power systems in Uganda and Zambia. We are growing our product portfolio and geographic coverage to bring power and a wider world of financing to over 2 million customers by 2020. A proud company of ENGIE.

Job role: Customer Service Representative ( Yoruba or Igbo speaker)

Seniority level: Associate

Industry : Electrical & Electronic Manufacturing, Information Technology & Services, Financial Services

Employment type: Full-time

Job function: Customer service and Information technology

Job description

Fenix is looking for dynamic, highly motivated and disciplined Customer Service Representatives with a passion for entrepreneurship, renewable energy, and financial inclusion to join our team. A successful customer representative must speak fluent Yoruba or Igbo, critical thinker, attentive to details and an excellent communicator. This position requires individuals to have a strong passion for listening and providing solutions to people.

Responsibilities

Ensure an excellent experience to all customers, with each interaction

Handle complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution

Vet and open customer accounts by recording account information.

Maintain customer records by updating account information of complaints, issues, resolutions, praises, e.t.c.

Follow-up with customers who have delayed payments

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Manage large amounts of incoming calls

Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication

Go the extra mile to engage customers

Work with customer service manager to ensure proper customer service is being delivered

Close out or open call records

Read from scripts

Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media

Identify and communicate areas for continual improvement of service levels for the call Center; recommending process improvements

Required skills and experience

An OND/HND/Bachelors degree from a recognized institution

Excellent Written and Verbal Communication Skills

Microsoft Excel skills

Ability to interact with peers and mid-level leaders internally

Fresh graduate

Ability to work both in teams and independently

Passionate about solving problems for customers in rural communities

Proficiency in English Language and 1 or more other Nigerian Languages

Critical thinking skills (ability to think outside the box)

Good problem-solving skills (solutions-oriented)

Flexibility with the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines

Willingness and desire to learn new ideas

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1537691022/