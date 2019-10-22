Troops capture two ‘most wanted’ Boko Haram commanders, 14 others

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have captured 16 key members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) including two of the most wanted commanders in the watch list of the Nigerian Army and the group that killed some police personnel in Pulka last Sunday.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Illiyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read: “In yet another successful covert operation, the combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), while acting on a piece of intelligence, conducted a sting operation against some Boko Haram criminals hibernating around Pulka general area of Gwoza LGA, Borno State on 20th October 2019.

“The operation led to the arrest of 16 active Boko Haram members.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that some of the arrested suspects participated in the heinous attack on Pulka and Gwoza including the barbaric execution of some Nigeria police personnel sometime ago.

“It is heart-warming to mention that two of the arrested Boko Haram criminals have been on the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list earlier published on Serials 41 and 90.

“The arrested suspects are – Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye ( on serial 41 and 90 respectively of the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list), Alhaji Umaru (a Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), and Goni Agwala (Boko Haram Logistics supplier).

“Others are – Momodu Shetene (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier and bicycles repairer), Hassan Audu (Boko Haram Logistic Supplier), Usman Manye AKA Yega (Boko Haram Logistics supplier), Ali Lawan (Boko Haram Logistics supplier) and Modu Mallum (Boko Haram Logistics supplier).

“Also arrested are – Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifle man and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.

“Following the massive success recorded by the troops during the sting operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai has commended the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Olusegun Adeniyi as well as the officers and men of Operation Lafiya Dole for this commendable feat in service of their fatherland.

“He also enjoined them to continue to sustain the pressure on the criminals and ensure there is no hiding place for them and their collaborators.”

Vanguard