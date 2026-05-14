Again, troops rescue 6 Ngoshe residents abducted by Boko Haram

By Ndahi Marama

Barely 24 hours after the troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI successfully rescued six people, mostly women and their children who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Ngoshe community of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, another six victims were rescued by the same troops.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that over 400 people were abducted when insurgents invaded that community a few weeks ago, even as the military has so far rescued about 60 of the victims in various operations in the affected areas.

Sources revealed that apart from the rescue operation, many of the insurgents were neutralised with the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Confirming the incident on Thursday night by the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba in a statement said: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have continued to record significant operational successes under Operation DESERT SANITY, including the rescue of abducted civilians, neutralisation of terrorists, and arrest of suspected terrorist collaborators across the theatre of operations.

“In a sustained clearance operation along the Mandara Mountains axis, troops of OPHK, acting on credible intelligence, conducted operation at suspected terrorist crossing point along the Amuda–Gava corridor on 14 May 2026.

“During the operation, troops successfully intercepted and rescued six abducted women and children, all residents of Ngoshe community, who had been held captive by Boko Haram/ISWAP elements.

“The rescued persons were identified as Amina Salihu (52), Aishatu Musa (50), twin sisters Hassana and Hussaina Abubakar (9 years each), Adamu Zakariyya (12), and Usman Zakariyya (10).

“The rescued victims were received by the Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade of OPHK, Brigadier General Nasirudeen Abdullahi, and were subsequently provided with medical attention at the Brigade Medical Reception Station before being reunited with their families through the community leader (Bulama), Mallam Bulama Kunda, and the Chief Imam of Ngoshe, Mallam Auwalu Hudu.

“The Commander assured residents of Ngoshe community that troops will sustain ongoing rescue operations until all abducted persons are safely reunited with their families. So far, a total of Sixty (60) women and children have been rescued since the attack on Ngoshe community on 3 March ,2026.

“Equally, prayers were also offered for the success of troops in ongoing operations by the Chief Imam, while troops continue to maintain aggressive posture in the area.

“In other coordinated operations across the theatre, troops have recorded additional successes including the neutralisation of terrorists during aggressive operations in Konduga Local Government Area, as well as the arrest of suspected terrorist collaborators in Konduga and Yobe State axes. Additionally, troops of Sector 1 recently conducted successful operations at Bazamri village, Konduga LGA, resulting in the neutralisation of two Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists. Items recovered include logistics supplies such as detergent, salt, and a carton of spaghetti, believed to be intended for sustaining insurgent elements.

“No own troops’ casualties were recorded, and troops have since repositioned to sustain offensive pressure.

“Similarly, troops of OPHK deployed at Mainé checkpoint, Yobe State, acting on credible intelligence and while conducting operations, arrested a suspected Boko Haram collaborator, Ibrahim Alhaji Julo (30), who was intercepted while moving in a red Golf vehicle with registration number KTG-397AA (Bauchi State). Preliminary investigations indicate he was allegedly using his vehicle to convey terrorist elements and facilitate illegal tax collection within communities. Items recovered include a mobile phone and some amount of money. The suspect and exhibits are in custody for further investigation.

“The Joint Task Force assures the public of its unwavering commitment to sustaining aggressive operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, rescuing abducted civilians, denying terrorists freedom of action, and restoring lasting peace, security and economic stability across the North East region. The Military High Command commends the troops for their utmost professionalism, resilience, and sustained operational success, urging them to maintain the current momentum,” Uba explained.