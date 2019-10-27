Breaking News
Minister, State Comms of Women Affairs meet in Ondo for Equality Summit

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commissioners of Women Affairs and Social Development across the 36 states of the federation including the federal capital territory and their directors are expected to converge on Ondo state today for the 19th Regular Council Meeting on Women Affairs and Social Development.

 

They ate expected to deliberate extensively on the way forward on gender and female issues,children,the aged, people with disabilities and the less privileged in the society.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen is to be the chairman of the ministerial session to hold on the 30th at the international Event Centre, the Dome in Akure.

 

Briefing newsmen in Akure, the state commissioner for Women Affair and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi said the theme of the meeting is ” Gender equality and social inclusion: A panacea for peace, security and sustainable development in Nigeria”.

Mrs Adeyemi said that ” the meeting was organised by the Federal Ministry of Wom. Affairs.

 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu according to her is expected to declare the meeting open.

