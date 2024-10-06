Ex-women affairs minister, Tallen mourns son’s death

Tallen

Richard, the only son of Dame Pauline Tallen, the immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, has passed away.

He died on Sunday morning at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja after being hospitalized, according to a family statement.

The cause of his death has not been immediately disclosed, but it was reported that he had been placed on oxygen in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday night.

The Vom Old Boys’ Association (VOBA), Richard’s alma mater, also confirmed the sad news on their social media platform, stating that he died in Abuja after a brief illness.

“On a very sad note, we regret to announce the sudden passing of our member, Mr. Richard Adamu Tallen. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord; may perpetual light shine upon him.

May the soul of Richard and all departed VOBA members rest in peace. Amen,” the group posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

Richard, a 42-year-old graduate of Computer Science from a university in the United States, is survived by his wife and three children.

The family will announce burial arrangements in due course. NAN