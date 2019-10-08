Taxing poverty Nigeriana

By Yinka Odumakin

WHEN I almost concluded that the Nigerian elites are all dead to our cold realities came a rude awakening from an unusual quarter. The statue man of Imo, former Governor Rochas Okorocha (now a Senator) got up in the Red Chambers last Thursday to cause a stir among his fellow fat cats. He declared Nigeria does not need more than a Senator per state and three Representatives from each of the 36 states.

His colleagues jeered at him, but he stood to make his point convincing.Said he: “I want one senator and three House of Representatives members per state, which will cut expenses.

“A senator and three House of Representatives members can do what many have been doing.

“We cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different thing to happen. We must cut our cloth according to the available yard”.

He said the issue of poverty and hunger was on the increase, adding that government must help the masses and the poor by reducing the number of lawmakers in the National Assembly.

“There is need for constitutional amendment; rather than engaging many people in politics, we can have few in the National Assembly while others can venture into other sectors.

“If we have a Governor in a state, one senator and three House of Representatives members can help in development,” he said.

“I will present the bill based on the mood of the National Assembly; whether it starts now or later, we must do things differently,” he added.

Okorocha may not be allowed to present a bill in the final analysis but he has justified his place in history when the consequences of what we are presently doing pour on us like a heavy rain.It would be said in those days: “And Okorocha said so!”

It is only delinquent power elites in Nigeria that would not know that our political arrangement of spending virtually all our earnings on maintaining politicians and their hangers on is not sustainable.

Yet we would not have needed Okorocha to give us any lecture on cost of governance if our political establishment were not deaf to wise counsel that a country like Nigeria cannot prosper on a unitary arrangement that shares money from rents. The federalists have warned even before we attained independence that this would harm our social harmony .

This was the reason all the negotiations that preceded our independence led to the adoption of a federal constitution which saw the regions developing at their pace and harnessing their best potentials for overall national development. It was the era a part of Nigeria watched television two years after Britain and even before Southern France. The Saudi Royal family was coming to UCH in Ibadan to access medicare. Groundnut farmers in the North were exporting over 600,000 metric tonnes of groundnut and creating wealth. The Eastern section of the country was turning out scholars in the best universities around the world with proceeds from palm produce .

It was the era of prosperity that the same Nigerians who are victims of xenophobic attacks in ordinary South Africa today were treated like royals at Heathrow in a season when our currency was stronger than the British Pounds Sterling.

It was the politics of domination and conquest that led us to abolish the federal structures and to embrace a unitary order based on the sharing of oil proceeds. We gradually abandoned productivity and value creation for money sharing. All our discourses shifted from revenue generation to revenue allocation. All our factors of production became indices for sharing oil proceeds.

Instead of training our large population in wealth-generating skills as productive citizens, we are content with retaining them as Almajiris, out-of-school statistics and unemployed urchins. It is only the number from each state that will take to the table monthly to share money which mostly end in the pockets of power elites. The majority are excluded from the spending spree and they have morphed into bandits terrorising our communities whom our politicians now shamelessly hold all kinds of silly talks with today.

We are blessed with abundant land filled with resources. The land mass of a state like Niger State is bigger than Netherlands as a country.The Netherlands is the fourth largest exporter of agriculture in the whole world, but the land in Niger State is only useful for harvesting revenue at FACC where we hold our monthly national gambling season .

Our prosperity gradually began to shrink with worsening corruption flowing from unearned prosperity. We were coming tops in global corruption charts which did not make much meaning to us because the indices below were not coming simultaneously. We continued our folly until we became the global secretariat of poverty last year. And now we are harvesting all the attendant consequences of the choices we made in forms of Boko Haram, kidnapping and banditry taking us down the abyss.

We are now far too gone in our malady to take a break and re-set.The elites are used to the irresponsible lifestyle of feeding fat on public till and are not ready to give up any of their obscene privileges. It is amazing that even those who waxed so eloquent about the cost of governance to procure “change “ have in over four years not come up with a bill to reduce the cost of governance. They have been busy creating new ministries to increase the cost of governance through over- bloated bureaucracy.

As the crisis bites harder, they are not looking in any direction of positive resolution beyond taxing the poverty of the people. In a matter of days all kinds of obnoxious taxation measures have been proposed by the power elites with none aimed at reducing any of their own privileges. They are only looking at what would worsen the plight of the poor .

Nigeria is now in the full embrace of medieval tax oppression like the rice levies of the Chinese Emperors to the Boston tea party taxation which raised hackles. Too often it has been used as a weapon of oppression. In Hailie Selassie’s Ethiopia, until the 1974 revolution, peasants paid up to three-quarters of their harvest in tax plus another tenth as a tithe to the Coptic Church.

First was the Works Minister,Mr Babatunde Fashola mulling the idea of returning tolls to mostly death traps we have the misfortune of commuting on daily and risking our lives.Flanked by Information Minister,Alhaji Lai Mohammed,Fashola said: “We expect to return toll plazas; we have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what material they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them. What we are looking out now and trying to conclude is how the backend runs. And that is important because we want to limit significantly if not totally eliminate cash at the plazas, while ensuring that electronic devices that are being used do not impede rapid movement.”

You can’t fool the people all the time.When ex-President Goodluck Jonathan made a similar move in 2011, it was Lai Mohammed as spokesman of ACN now APC who kicked against it vehemently, referring Jonathan to his inaugural speech.

He described the move as a “string of obnoxious policies” of Jonathan’s government. “President Goodluck Jonathan, in his inaugural speech, said ‘the urgent task of my Administration is to provide a suitable environment for productive activities to flourish’. How can that happen now that his administration is emasculating Nigerians with a series of anti-people policies?” he had asked.

“Perhaps the President needs to read his own inaugural speech again so he can redirect his energy toward making life more abundant for the people, instead of inflicting sufferings of Biblical proportion on them.

“Is the Federal Government aware of the deplorable state of the roads across the country before contemplating the re-introduction of toll gates? No one should ever be made to pay for services not rendered.

“It is a cruel irony that the toll gates that were removed seven years ago when the roads in the country were still fairly motorable are to be reinstated now that the roads have virtually disappeared. Nigerians daily die on the traps that the roads have become, and all a government can say is that it will impose tolls on the same people. What style of governance is this?

“The ideal thing would have been for the government to begin a massive rehabilitation of the roads across the country, then allow Nigerians to ride freely on these roads for some time, if only to make up for the years they have suffered on the roads, before any contemplation of reinstating toll gates.”

I am shaking my head vigorously !

Simultaneously a bill to tax communication and cable television services scaled first reading at the Senate on Wednesday as Fashola was proposing toll gates after the Federal Executive Council meeting

The introduction of the tax, it was learnt, was to replace the 2.2 per cent increase in the Value Added Tax being planned by the Federal Government.

The Bill for an Act to establish the Communication Service Tax was sponsored by a former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume.

Briefing journalists shortly after the first reading of the bill was taken by the Senate, Ndume said the imposition of tax on communication service was a better way of distributing wealth in such a way that would not affect the ordinary people.

He said increasing VAT would have very devastating effects on the economy as it would raise prices of goods and services.

The bill provides the charging of nine per cent on calls and data usage.

Ndume must be one of the backstreet economists Fashola was a using days back not to know that sales taxes are usually ‘regressive’ because every customer must pay the same tax, regardless of their ability to pay. A household survey in Kenya in 1974 found that tax was paid on 77 per cent of the income of the poorest rural group. But the richest rural group, which could afford to save more, paid tax on only 14 per cent.

Such taxes discriminate against the poor because everyone must pay the same regardless of their actual wealth.

There is no way out of the Nigerian crises through taxing poverty as it can only invite that word Sowore is fond of using that has become treasonable. Return to federalism is the only way to start getting out of it.