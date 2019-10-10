Shell is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply

If you’re a driven IT professional who has gained valuable experience in IT project management, business analysis, systems engineering, and software engineering, this is the chance to propel and develop your career.



Where you fit in

Information technology is critical to Shell’s businesses in Nigeria continuing to help meet the world’s growing energy demand in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways. The IT function provides capabilities that continually improve the way our business is run and is focused on aligning and simplifying IT systems to increase customer satisfaction and business value. You’re going to be joining a team of talented IT and Digital professionals, who relish taking initiative, think innovatively, and ready to develop new skills to be successful in a dynamic multinational environment.

What are the roles?

We are looking for high-potential IT Project Managers, IT Business Analysts, Systems Engineers, and Software Engineers who will create huge impact on the growth of our business in Nigeria.

On a day-to-day basis, the IT Project Manager’s role is to plan, control, and execute a project or set of related projects to meet identified business needs and deliver business value, through acquiring and utilizing the necessary resources and skills within the agreed parameters of cost, time, and quality. You will be handling small-to-medium projects with varied complexity and risks using agile principles, which will stretch your project management skills.

Lastly, the Software Engineer will be entrusted of the delivery of software, which may include new development, configuration, and installation of third-party packages, and software integration efforts. You will be part of every section of the software development lifecycle, including software and website design, development, programming, and software deployment for both the installation and decommissioning of software. In this role, you will be working closely with our highly skilled data scientists, business users, project managers, and engineers in achieving elegant IT solutions.

These roles will be based in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1509045584/

