Quelea birds : FG commences aerial spray in Jigawa

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Jigawa Government, has commenced aerial spray in some parts of the state to control the invasion of quelea birds.

Alhaji Hamza Mohammed, Special Assistant to Gov. Mohammad Badaru on Communities Inclusiveness, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia on Tuesday.

He listed the areas that would benefit from the exercise to include Taura,Ringim, Auyo, Guri, Kirikasamma, Kaugama, Jahun and Miga Local Government Areas of the state.

Mohammed said the spray, which commenced on Oct. 11, was approved by Badaru, following complaints by farmers that quelea birds had invaded their farms.

On typha grass, he said the state government had engaged youths who had so far manually cleared over 60 km of the stubborn grass in Guri.

“ This ongoing project is aimed at removing typha grass from Guri up to Nguru, our border with Yobe.

“ The grass is a serious problem for our people because it invades farmlands, blocks waterways and harbours dangerous reptiles.

“ It is one of the major causes of incessant floods and even farmers and herdsmen conflict.

“ This is because if a river overflows its banks, herdsmen would be tempted to move their herds to farms on higher grounds for grazing,” Mohammed said.

vanguard