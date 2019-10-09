Quella birds: Gombe farmers laud FG over aerial control of pest

Some farmers in Gombe State have lauded the Federal Government following the conclusion of the aerial control of migratory pest in five local government areas of the state.

The farmers gave this commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Abdullahi Musa, grain farmer in Nafada said the effort of the government in spraying of control chemical to repel birds and grasshoppers would ensure that farmers got more from their harvests.

“We are often afraid when harvest is close because of the presence of these birds. As you know, they feed on grains while causing damage to our farms and income.

“This is the reason we make human-like image on our farms to scare them.

“The effort of the Federal Government in spraying our area to repel the birds is commendable.

“The population of the birds compared to the previous year has reduced, especially in our farms,’’ he said.

Adamu Musa, a sesame farmer from Deba said the efforts by the Federal Government showed how passionate the government felt about the development of the agricultural sector.

According to Musa, such efforts give hopes to farmers that the government sees them as major stakeholders in ensuring that Nigeria feeds herself as against the hitherto way of excessive importation.

He said that government should develop a mechanism where extension workers would be made to visit rural areas to gather information with regard to the challenges that farmers in rural communities face in getting across to government.

He appealed to the government to make the aerial control of migratory pest an annual exercise that would give no space for the pests to breed.

Malam Bappah Ibrahim, a farmer from Kwami said he felt a relief that no matter how long it took before harvesting, he knew there would be no devastation of his produce on the farm because of the control efforts.

Ibrahim called on farmers to always monitor their farms and report to the ministry of agriculture when they noticed any infestation on farms.

He also commended the state government for sending extension workers to sensitise farmers in rural areas on how best to cultivate crops to enhance productivity and boost farmers income.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had on Sept. 13, carried out aerial migratory pest control in Gombe State covering five local governments of Balanga, Nafada, Kwami, Shongom and Yamaltu-Deba. (NAN)

Vanguard