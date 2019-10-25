Pope Francis asks for forgiveness after finding stolen indigenous statues

Pope Francis has asked for forgiveness for the theft of indigenous statues from a church near the Vatican, and says they have been recovered, undamaged.
‘`As bishop of the diocese [of Rome], I ask forgiveness” for what happened, Francis has said during a session of the Vatican’s summit on the Amazon, according to reports from a press pool.
ALSO READ: Chile Protests: Pope Francis calls for an end to violence that has claimed 15 lives
The indigenous statues which were stolen and dumped in the Tiber River on Monday, “have been found” and “have not been damaged,” the pope has indicated.
Arch-conservatives had celebrated the removal of the artefacts, which represent the Pachamama (Mother Earth), Incan goddess, considering their presence in a Catholic place of worship a pagan atrocity.