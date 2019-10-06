Political leaders must be fair to those who elected them — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday, that political office holders must be guided by principles of fairness and commitment to people’s welfare.

The Governor, who stated this while making remarks at the wedding of the sons of the General Overseer of the Living Spring Chapel International, Iwo Road/Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, said that people in positions of authority must always endeavour to be fair and open to their people.

According to him, the highlighted principles have remained his watchwords since he took office on May 29.

Makinde noted that whenever good people got to positions of authority, the question they always asked themselves is: what can we do to be fair to the people who elected us?

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, quoted Governor Makinde as charging the newly-wedded couples, Pastor Paul and Ademilola Femi-Emmanuel and Pastor Peter and Cecilia Femi-Emmanuel, to be fair to one another in their dealings by following the Bible tenet contained in Mathew 7:12 “do unto others what you would have them do unto you.”

He maintained that once this principle of fairness is respected, things would be easy in their homes.

Makinde said: “It is the same with politics; when the good people get to positions of authority, the question they ask is what can we do to be fair to the people that brought us here? Whatever resources they meet in the positions, they will say that these are not our resources, they are the resources of the people and they are to be managed on behalf of the people.

“We have been asking that question, what can we do to be fair to the people of Oyo State since May 29; what is it that we can do to be fair to our people? They have money; can we give their money to them to be spent on the education of their children? And that was what we did. We said Oyo State people also have money that can be deployed to improve healthcare facilities and we have committed resources to improving that sector too,” Makinde said.

Earlier, the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port-Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyomie, admonished the new couples to exhibit God’s attributes of love, forgiveness and others in their homes.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan; the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola; commissioners, House of Assembly members and many other political appointees were also in attendance at the church service.

