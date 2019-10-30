Two suspected kidnappers terrorising Mashekarin Karyo Village in Makera District of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State have been arrested by the police.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Danjuma, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He gave the names of the suspects as Muhammadu Juli and Sahabi Kiruwa.

Danjuma said the two belonged to a gang of kidnappers that abducted a housewife, Hajiya Aljimma from her husband’s house in Mashekarin Karyo village on September 28.

He said the gang had been terrorising residents of the village for the past few weeks, adding that those arrested have made useful statements to aid police investigation.

The police commissioner assured people of the state that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

”This is as a result of strategies we embarked upon that led to the arrest of many criminals at their hideouts to make Kebbi State peaceful and secure,” Danjuma said. (NAN)

Vanguard