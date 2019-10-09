Police arrest two men for stealing ram in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said it has arrested two middle-aged men identified as Shina Kolawole and Taoreed Oladimeji for allegedly stealing two rams at Onikolobo in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on October 6, 2019, at popular Mayor bus stop in Ogijo area of the state.

Oyeyemi added that the suspects were arrested when they fail to give a convincing statement on how they got the rams.

According to him, “The two suspects were arrested at the popular Mayor bus stop when the DPO Ogijo division CSP Sultan Baba Muhammed was on routine patrol of the area with his men and accosted the duo in a bus with registration number LSD 381 XN loaded with two big rams.

“On interrogation, the two suspects were unable to give a satisfactory account of how they come about the rams hence they were arrested and taken to the station.

On further questioning, they confessed that the rams were actually stolen.

“While the investigation was going on, the owner of the rams who had been contacted appeared in the station with clear evidence of ownership of the two rams.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to charging them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

