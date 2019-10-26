Overpopulation is cracking Lagos!

By Kingsley Muolokwu

Lagos State, with the estimated population of more than 20 million people, solidly distinguishes herself as the human laden landmass of Nigeria – or of course, you can opt to say – ‘overpopulated’.

The state, which also comfortably sits at the bottom of the row, for states with the most landmass, also serves as the industrial hub of the nation.

The need for a greener pasture by Nigerians, has helped Lagos achieve this disturbing ‘feat’. Also, with the continuous influx of companies investing in Nigeria, birth of new entrepreneurial companies, new businesses and investments etc; it’s safe to say that she has done well in keeping up with her name and reputation as the commercial hub of the nation.

Moreover, Nigerians are not the only ones who are in terms with Lagos as an economic power. Immigrants from our neighboring countries, have found Lagos befitting for their hustles. They get into Lagos illegally to do menial jobs in market places. Some of them add to the high crime rate in the city they tag Centre of Excellence. But has Lagos lived up to this name? Many would not agree.

Nevertheless, with the way people keep ‘rushing’ into Lagos, apparently for the opportunities that abound, it’s safe to use the phrase, “the Lagos dream” to describe the lust for the city. The US is not the only country that ‘dreams’. Haha! Nigerians also do.

Consequently, these influx of people into Lagos has started rubbing off on not just the populace, but also the infrastructure of the state. Its ripple effects are currently affecting residents. Yes! You heard me! Both the rich, those resident on the island part of Lagos – just everyone! The only difference is the degree at which each individual or class is affected.

One of these effects include the popular ‘Lagos traffic’. And No! It doesn’t just stop there – the dirt, the damage of public utilities with impunity, the continuous clash between different ethnic groups, which is popular within the Hausa and the Yoruba community, the huge number of homeless people who have chosen under different bridges, as their abodes, high crime rates etc.

That the country’s other sea ports are not functional has not helped the Lagos messy condition now. The trucks and tankers that besiege the Lagos roads on their way to the Apapa sea ports have turned a menace on the roads.

This huge responsibility, has however, left Lagos roads littered with container trucks, who now take the roads as their parking lots. Just any road, in any part of Lagos, preferably on bridges and on the mainland – it’s that bad!

Avoidable deaths – mostly caused by these heavy duty trucks – are now part of the headline news in our Centre of Excellence.

The roads? Haha! I bet you know why I laughed there. We now commit our moves in Lagos to the mercy of God. With a very high population, the roads are in bad conditions. Portholes are common features. If the trucks are not blocking the roads, the portholes ensure traffic jams. Life in Lagos is becoming painful. But ironically the influx continues.

Developing the lands in Lagos suburbs and other parts of the country could help check the influx into Lagos.

Our borders should also be tightened! For God’s sake, we’re a sovereign nation! We should take the responsibility of securing our borders seriously!

Apart from the physical ripple effects overpopulation in Lagos has on her populace, there comes the psychological effects. It’s estimated that one in every five Lagosian has suffered stress, or stress related disease at some point – a few percent above other states in Nigeria.

You see? Lagos is gradually cracking under the weight of its massive population. It’s important that action is taken now.

Kingsley Muolokwu lives in Lagos

Vanguard