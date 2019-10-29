NSCDC arrests suspected vandal in Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun Command, said it had arrested a suspected vandal, (name withheld) at Ijumo-Ologboni village in Ewekoro-North Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Hammed Abodunrin, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Abodunrin said that the suspect was arrested on Oct. 12, following a tip-off from members of the community over vandalism and theft of armoured cable in the area.

He said that two members of the gang fled on sighting personnel of the corps while the suspect who hid inside a swampy water in the area was arrested with vandalised cables valued at over N1 million.

The commandant said the suspect, a motorcyclist,was hired by two persons to carry goods at Ijumo-Ologboni village.

He said that investigation confirmed that the suspect vandalised six armoured underground cables connected to the two poles of the newly constructed light rail across Asipa-Ilao and Ijumo-Ologboni communities.

“Our check reveals that vandals do invade the area during rainfall to perpetrate such crime, knowing quite well that movement is usually restricted at such times,” he said.

He also said that the village and its environs had since been thrown into total darkness due to the activities of the suspects.

The commandant said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other two suspects at large.

He commended members of the community for information and co-operation, urging members of the public to emulate the community.

