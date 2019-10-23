Nigerians advised to shun dependence to be developed

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Nigeria as a country has been advised to devise policies that will shun it from dependence on other nations for sustenance as the major route to development in all sectors.

The call was made on Tuesday in Kano by Liliane Binego of the Coventry University Research Centre For Agroecology, Water and Resilience, Coventry, United Kingdom while delivering a paper at a national seminar on agriculture for the sustainability of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in North-East Nigeria organized by the Nakudu Institute of Agriculture. She called on Nigeria to shun dependence on food aid from other nations and devise ways of feeding displaced persons in all times of need describing such aid as an enemy of development.

“Discard that attitude of dependence. Stop showing others that you depend on them because it is the worst enemy of human being and his development. It is only through this that you can develop.

“It is the refusal to implement the required initiatives that will stall your capacity to develop as a nation” she stated.

Addressing newsmen at the event, the Chairman, governing board of the Institute Professor Taoheed Adedoja described the need for the private sector to come on board to simplify access to research results by conducting such researches and making them available for use thereby discarding the bureaucracy in accessing research results produced by government-owned centres.

“For there to be food security, the private sector will have to come in. If we talk about food security in this country, it has always been government, government, government.

“If you look at the numbers of institutes of agriculture in Nigeria, most are government-supported, government-funded and because of bureaucracy, most of the researches in the government-owned research institutes have not found their ways to the users of the results of the research. As a result of that, Nakudu Institute Agriculture is to break the ground in an agricultural revolution in Nigeria from the point of view of private initiative.

“That is why we believe that this two-day national seminar will be one of the ways of finding a solution to having the problems of the Internally Displaced Persons resolved. Because it is not sufficient to give people food but you must give them something that can sustain their lives. That is the theme of this conference, Agriculture for the sustainability of IDPs in North Easterns states” he stated.

He described the initiatives of the institute as a way of democratizing agriculture in the country through encouraging farmers in the communities.

“When you talk about farmers you are talking about the communities because farmers live in the communities, in short, we are talking about food production by the community for the community as different from food production by the government for the government. In short, we are trying to democratize the issue of food production in agriculture in Nigeria” he said.

In his welcome address, the proprietor of the Nakudu Institute of Agriculture, senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, who was represented by Barr Muhammad Muhhammad described the need proffer solutions to the current food crises in the country as indispensable.

“The main aim of this establishment is to ensure we meet and sit on a round table to get a solution to this problem. As the borders are now closed and we are complaining of a shortage of food production circulating the country, it tells you that there is a problem that needs to be addressed. The whole aim of this seminar is to try and address the issue and to try and see how we can proffer solutions” he explained.

