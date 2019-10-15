Nigeria needs leader that is future oriented — Tinubu

By Gabriel Olawale

The All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday said that what Nigeria needs at the moment are the leaders who are passionate about the future of the country and are ready to sacrifice whatever it takes.

Tinubu who spoke in Lagos at The Niche Annual Lecture said that people reserve the right to put in place the kind of leadership they want, people need to understand that leadership must be visionary to achieve the goal of nation-building. A knowledgeable leadership would discharge its functions accordingly.

Tinubu who was represented by former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dele Alake spoke on the theme; “Business and Accountable Governance; Obligation of Leadership.”

He said: The leadership must be visionary, it must be knowledgeable and must have the courage to do what is right. A leader must come into the office, not just for the conceptualizing and formulating policies for immediate needs.

A leader must plan for the future generation and that is where visionary attribute is important. If you are a knowledgeable leader, you will attract elites and will have broader horizons.

When you have a broad engagement on policies and issues, you will arrive at logical deduction and conclusion. You must have the will to carry it through, more often than not when you are given good policies and lack the will, you will falter along the line.

He said Nigeria has not been lucky to have the leaders with the encapsulating critical attributes, but noted it was present in the mould of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

In 1959 Awolowo brought the television technology to Ibadan. It was present at Ibadan before France, Belgium and other countries. There was liberty stadium and many other first that Awolowo brought to Nigeria. South Africa that we are talking about today has its television in 1972.

You have the first sky scrapper in African in Nigeria; the country would have gone far if the process was not distorted along the line. Incidentally, Nigerians are making waves in another part of the global. We must create the environment by taking our future in our own hands.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Anya O Anya said the country was currently enmeshed in a multi-dimensional crisis, noting that the cacophony of voices was an indication that the leadership had lost focus.

He said: The social crisis is as frightening as the economic crisis with tales of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, insurrection, militancy and the rampaging herdsmen all over.

We must reexamine our strategy on this matter in order to tackle the disease and not merely the symptom. The lesson is that it is possible to re-chart a new course and there are Nigerians who have the capacity to steer us away from the brink if we are prepared to mobilize.

Chairman of the occasion, former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Christopher Kolade said the youth views should be respected, noting that the country must begin to groom them to be in control.

Let us change the direction of our journey, encourage the youth to contribute their quota to nation-building. Let us identify what they are doing and give them recognition.

