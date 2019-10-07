NANS, Rector disagree over school fee hike in ICT Poly, Ogun

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has rejected claims by the management of DS Adebgenro ICT Polytechnic, Abeokuta, that the institution had not increased its tuition fees.

It particularly expressed surprise at the claims by the Rector, Prof. Femi Fatade, that the institution had not collected any additional tuition fee from any student.

Mr Adeyemi Azeez, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that many students had paid the new tuition.

“We want to state clearly that the Rector has increased the fee without government’s knowledge; from our records, more than 40 students have paid the new tuition fee which has an increment of N5,000,” the statement said.

NANS alleged that the Rector, in an attempt to cover up his action, quickly rushed to seek an approval for the fee hike, immediately NANS raised an alarm.

“If what is happening in the Polytechnic is replicated across other institutions in the state, children of the poor will not be able to afford education,” NANS stated.

Fatade, in a telephone interview, however, denied ever increasing the tuition fees.

“A proposal was made to increase the tuition fees, but we reverted to the old fee due to pressure from the students’ body.

“A proposal was made to the state government to increase the tuition fees of the school, but the government said that the status quo should be maintained.

“The students’ body met with the governor, state ministry of science and technology, and the Special Adviser to the governor, after which the school management was invited. As it is, everything has been settled.

“The proposal for the increase was made in August, but due to pressure, the government has intervened and everything has been resolved,” Fatade said.

