Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

My husband is always scratching his penis in public ― Woman cries out

On 5:15 pmIn Allure, Styleby

A woman who spoke in anonymity has come on social media to seek help from followers concerning her husband who according to her always scratches his penis in the public. In her words ” My husband is always scratching his penis in public”

Husband, Penis

A Relationship adviser and blogger, Joro Olumofin shared the story on his Instagram page advising the woman to correct her husband.

In his words ” It means ur husband is s a local man. I find that so gross and embarrassing.

“Every human being does that itching stuff but doing it in public is a NO! Correct that nigga”

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.