My daughter is still alive, trapped, Ondo flood victim’s father says

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Joshe Boluwaji, the father of the 25-year-old final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Doyin Boluwaji drowned by flood Wednesday said his daughter is still alive and will still come back home.

He begged the state government to help bring back her daughter from wherever she was trapped.

Yesterday was the fourth day that the student had been swept away by flood into the canal while trying to escape during heavy rainfall.

Local divers and volunteers are still searching for the Ondo flood victim’s corpse as at Thursday.

The father spoke when he received members of the state Executive council who visited him at his residence in Akure, the state capital.

He said that the accommodation he secured for his daughter “since her preliminary year at the off-campus was a nowhere near canal or waterlogged area.

” l am sure my daughter is still alive. She may be trapped somewhere. But she will still come back home.

Boluwaji appreciated the state government for the visit.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Olugbenga Ale who led the delegation cautioned residents against building on waterways and dumping of refuse in the waterways.

Ale added that the state government would acquire more amphibian excavators to tackle ecological problems in across the state.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State House of Assembly has summoned the Ministry of Environment and other allied agencies to appear before it following reported cases of flooding across the state.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency1 Honourable Olugbenga Omole drew the attention of members to the flooding in Akungba in which a 400 level student of the Adekunle Ajasin University got drowned.

Honourable Omole stressed that urgent steps must be taken to avert such a disaster in the future.

Vanguard News Nigeria.