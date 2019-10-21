Two toddlers swept away by flood in Ondo, communities sacked

By Dayo Johnson, Akure
It was double tragedy for two families in Ajapa, Ese- Odo council area of Ondo state this weekend as their children were swept away by flood after their houses were submerged after prolonged rainfall.
Akpos said " this kind of thing has never happened in this community. The situation has badly affected the whole community, no house was spared including schools and churches "
“It started about four days ago but it became worse over the weekend. All our houses and property are gone. It was so unfortunate that we even lost two children to the incident “
According to him “the situation is worrisome and this has resulted in starvation and economic loss.
” Presently, there is a serious starvation and famine in the community, We are appealing to the Ondo state government and all other relevant agencies to come to our aid by way of providing relief materials.
The Secretary of the Council, Chief A G Jolowo said the flood was caused by excessive rain which destroyed property and crops worth several millions of naira.
“Jolowo said “As we speak now, it is raining thereby adding more to the destruction. All our houses have been submerged and over flooded. “
” We are finding it difficult to survive, our economy has been broken down completely, even to cook is a serious problem, fishermen and women could no longer fish “
The Principal of Okubama High school, Ajapa, Luke Azerege described the death of the children as “very pathetic. Azerege said that the flood had submerged the entire school thereby making teaching and learning impossible.
He, therefore, appealed to the state government for immediate and urgent attention. Recalled that the state government recently set up a 12 member committee to assess the havoc caused by flood across the southern senatorial district.