Two toddlers swept away by flood in Ondo, communities sacked

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

It was double tragedy for two families in Ajapa, Ese- Odo council area of Ondo state this weekend as their children were swept away by flood after their houses were submerged after prolonged rainfall.

The toddlers include Igulapelewe aged two years and Justina aged three years. Reports had it that their parents Mr. Mike Inuasokan and Mr. Posi Feiwei left their children at home and went by canoe to the neighbouring community to find means of preventing their floating house from been totally submerged by flood.

It was when they returned from their individual journeys that they discovered that their children were missing and they raised alarm.

All efforts to locate the toddlers proved abortive as the entire house had been submerged by the flood. Recall that Ajapa, a riverine community in Ondo state has been submerged by water hence hundreds of people have been rendered homeless before the weekend ugly incident.

In an interview, the Iginabou of Ajapa Community, High Chief Godwin Akpos who confirmed the missing of the two children gave the names of their parents as Mr. Mike Inuasokan and Mr. Posi Feiwei. UAE Embassy in Nigeria inaugurates countdown to Expo 2020 in Dubai

High debt service, budget deficit, insecurity discouraging investors — Financial expertsAkpos said ” this kind of thing has never happened in this community. The situation has badly affected the whole community, no house was spared including schools and churches “ “It started about four days ago but it became worse over the weekend. All our houses and property are gone. It was so unfortunate that we even lost two children to the incident “ According to him “the situation is worrisome and this has resulted in starvation and economic loss. ” Presently, there is a serious starvation and famine in the community, We are appealing to the Ondo state government and all other relevant agencies to come to our aid by way of providing relief materials. The Secretary of the Council, Chief A G Jolowo said the flood was caused by excessive rain which destroyed property and crops worth several millions of naira. “Jolowo said “As we speak now, it is raining thereby adding more to the destruction. All our houses have been submerged and over flooded. “ ” We are finding it difficult to survive, our economy has been broken down completely, even to cook is a serious problem, fishermen and women could no longer fish “ The Principal of Okubama High school, Ajapa, Luke Azerege described the death of the children as “very pathetic. Azerege said that the flood had submerged the entire school thereby making teaching and learning impossible. He, therefore, appealed to the state government for immediate and urgent attention. Recalled that the state government recently set up a 12 member committee to assess the havoc caused by flood across the southern senatorial district.

Also, the Ondo state government has directed public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged in the floods in the riverine communities to proceed on a three weeks holiday.

A final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, Doyin Boluwaji swept away by flood two weeks ago was yet to be recovered.

Also, lgbotu, the hometown of the mother of the Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and several other communities in the riverine Ese- Odo council area of the state have been sacked by flood.

Consequently, thousands of people have been displaced, rendered homeless and now use a canoe to access their destinations.

The Ondo State police spokesman Femi Joseph, when contacted, said the command was yet to be informed of the tragedy in the riverine area of the state. Joseph promised to contact the DPO of the area for confirmation and get back to Vanguard.