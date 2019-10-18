Music duo, AB go all sensual in new video ‘Hold Up’

By Ayo Onikoyi

The music duo, AB made up of Apex, born Omokhudu Daniel and Andrew Omokhudu, Known as Bionic have gone all out to bedazzle the music scene with the release of a new song titled ‘Hold Up’ and following it up with the video which is as sensual and it is entertaining.

It is all about a woman’s obsession in love, exploiting the weakness of a man.

Filled with deep lyrics of love and romance, the vixen in the video embodies the vulnerability and allure of a woman on fire while Bionic and Apex could do little else to put out the fire than playing the bunny being led to the altar by the attraction of a carrot being dangled by the woman.

“AB are about good vibes, creativity and spreading positivity , the song “hold up” was recorded in a happy moment and the content of the song talks about the mental state of an entertainer finding a way to manage excess fan love from their female fans and not letting go of a romantic love. It talks about how AB appreciate the love they get from their fans.

And in a colorful way shared some light about the temptations along the way, ” said Bionic, the older of the duo in a chat with Potpourri.

The song and video which drops today, Friday, October 18, 2019 was produced by P Styles , mastered by Marqui Mix and the video directed by Mex Films.

“Girls are very nice to us, they love us everywhere we go and we love them too. All our fans are great and the female fans support the brand as we move forward so they have a great part to play in the dream . We love all our fans,” they once chorused in an interview with Vanguard and one could begin to appreciate the admiration they have for women.

The AB started music in 2010 and released their debut single in 2014 titled ‘Tell Them’ and followed it up with another one in 2015 titled ‘Oshere’. In 2016 the group went for broke with their EP, a ten-track project tagged ‘Nothing to Something’. The EP boasts of songs like Mayan, Call Me, Touch your Toes, Get Down, featuring Uhuru and DJ Maphorisa, New Money, Inject You, Ojoro, Eledumare and Back Then, featuring Choco Jay.

Their latest work before ‘Holp Up’ was done and dusted in May of 2019, and according to the duo, it was their most exhilarating moment yet and it was with the legendary award-winning hip hop star, 2Face Idibia, titled ‘For Your Matter’. The song dropped on iTune on June 1, 2019.

However, ‘Hold Up’ is set to change the narrative for the duo with the stunning video sure to be a hit on several visual channels.

Well packaged and delivered, it is not only sensually daring but also entertaining, as good as any music video you can find around that tells the story of obsession of a woman passionately in love and ready to do anything to prove it.

Vanguard