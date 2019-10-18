Minimum Wage: FG, Labour settle disagreement over Consequential Adjustment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government and the organised labour early hours of Friday resolved the disagreement on the percentage for the consequential adjustment on the new N30, 000 national minimum wage.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had in his verified Twitter handle broken the news on the resolution of the disagreement on the consequential movement for all categories of workers.

According to him, “After some delicate negotiations (with both Ministers as conciliators) Government & Labour have finally reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of other wages following the implementation of the enhanced minimum wage of N30,000.

“We are now working on the communique.”

A source at the negotiating meeting disclosed that the consequential movement for workers on Grade Level 07 is now 23.2 percent, Grade level 08. Is 20 percent, Grade level 09. 19 percent, Grade Level 10-14, 16 percent a d Grade level 15-17 14 percent.

As at the time of filing this report, all the various parties were still expecting the communique.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has commended the Federal Government and organised labour for their patience while the National Minimum Wage negotiations lasted. The leadership of the Labour Centre added that although it was a rough road but they are happy that an agreement has finally been signed.

TUC in a statement by its President Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, said it was not an easy journey but it was now over, adding that government’s team should be appreciated for their wisdom and sincerity.

According to the statement, “We commend the Head of Service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and her team for their sincerity. Though they argued that government cannot afford to meet our earlier demand of N30, 000 minimum wage across board because of the economic situation in the country, but we made them understand that some people cannot be more Nigerian than others. If we are tightening our belts, government should also do so.

“By the agreement reached, the core civil servants:- GL 7 (23.2%), GL 8 -(20%), GL 9 – (19%), GL 10-14 – (16%) and GL 15-17 (14%).

” Others, GL -7 (23.2%) like above; 8-14 shall earn (16%) and 15-17 (10.5).

As an organization and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project we believe that the parties have done well. We shifted grounds and that is why we were able to resolve things without major injuries. It is a win win situation.

“The TUC boss said he is particularly happy with the agreement because it has addressed some salary discrepancies and overlapping that the workers have agitated so much about. ” This is a unique agreement and we promise to build on that by God’s grace.”.

Vanguard Nigeria News