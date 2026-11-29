File image

…Labour accuses Budget Office, Wages Commission of sabotage



…Threatens nationwide showdown

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Anger is mounting among Nigerian public servants following the failure of the Federal Government to implement key welfare provisions contained in the agreement reached with organised labour on October 27, 2026, particularly the N70,000 monthly transport intervention allowance and other outstanding financial benefits.

The National leadership of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, Trade Union Side, has accused the Director-General of the Budget Office and the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission of frustrating the implementation of the agreement, despite what it described as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval and release of funds for the exercise.

The council warned that the alleged non-implementation of the agreement could undermine the renewed confidence between the Federal Government and organised labour, jeopardise industrial harmony in the public service and force Nigerian workers to reconsider the suspended nationwide strike.

In a statement by Gbenga Olowoyo, National Secretary of JNPSNC, JNPSNC said the November 2026 salaries were paid without the agreed N70,000 transport intervention allowance, which was expected to run for six months beginning from November 2026.



The council also expressed disappointment over the non-payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance tied to the N70,000 national minimum wage, which was expected to commence alongside November salaries, with arrears dating back to May 1, 2026.

The statement alleged that the Budget Office had failed to communicate necessary information to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, thereby stalling further administrative processes, including action by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

It further accused the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission of delaying the implementation of other critical agreements affecting public servants and health workers.



According to the statement: “The October 27 agreement, which was reached between the Federal Government and organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), JNPSNC and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), had helped avert a nationwide strike following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the government.

“The agreement was signed by representatives of the Federal Government and labour, with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji (Dr.) Mohamed Maigari Dingyadi, serving as conciliator.

“Among the outstanding issues are the establishment of a tripartite negotiation committee involving the government, labour and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), as well as the implementation of outstanding welfare provisions.

“On the health sector, the council said the government had agreed to address the long-standing demand for adjustments to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which has remained unresolved for about 13 years.

“The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission was reportedly given three weeks from October 27 to conclude its work and forward recommendations to the Presidential Committee on Salaries, chaired by the Minister of Finance, for final approval and implementation.

“The agreement also provided for the payment of 19 months’ arrears of health workers’ allowances in three instalments beginning from December 2026.

“Similarly, the government was expected to facilitate the issuance of a circular on the payment of hazard allowance to agricultural professional officers in the public service. The council, however, said the necessary circular had yet to be issued.

“On tax relief for public servants and private-sector operators, the agreement provided that the matter would be presented to the National Economic Council for deliberation, given its implications for federal and state governments and other stakeholders.”

JNPSNC alleged that the issue was not presented for consideration at the council’s recent meeting.

It also recalled that the October 27 agreement provided for a one-month monitoring and evaluation window to assess the implementation of the various resolutions and ensure that neither party reneged on its commitments.

It expressed concern that the failure to implement the provisions had revived the trust deficit that previously characterised negotiations between the government and organised labour.

The statement contended that

“The council’s position aligns with the call by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who, while speaking at the opening of the 22nd NLC Harmattan School in Abuja on Monday, November 23, 2026, urged the Federal Government to honour the agreement, particularly the transport allowance and the establishment of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council.

“Ajaero reportedly insisted that workers expected the N70,000 transport allowance to be reflected in their November salaries, alongside the commencement of the monitoring process.

“He maintained that agreements should not be treated as matters of convenience or implemented only when politically expedient.”

JNPSNC said “it shares the concerns raised by the NLC president, insisting that the Federal Government must demonstrate commitment to the agreement and ensure that all outstanding provisions are implemented without further delay.

“Some senior government officials are frustrating the President’s commitment to workers’ welfare. We call on the relevant authorities to intervene and remove administrative bottlenecks delaying implementation.

“Nigerian workers might have no option but to revisit the suspended nationwide strike if the situation remained unresolved.”

The council disclosed that mobilisation and sensitisation of workers across the country would commence immediately.

It declared that organised labour would not surrender its demands, insisting that the October 27 agreement must be implemented in full, adding “No retreat, no surrender!”