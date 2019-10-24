Middle aged man rescue from committing suicide on Third Mainland Bridge

Victims trap as building collapses in Ojuelegba

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through, the prompt intervention of men of the State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, Thursday, rescued a middle-aged man, identified as Ayinla Rilwan, in an attempt to dive into Lagos lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge .

Rilwan, of no fixed address, was rescued promptly at the scene around 9 am on top of Third Mainland Bridge where he was reportedly said to be contemplating committing suicide.

Upon interrogation, it was found that Rilwan could be mentally challenged following incoherent words when he was asked some questions.

“Upon receipt of distress call from control room of a man roaming around the edge of the railings of the bridge, we raced to the scene only to find the man in an attempt to 0jump over the railings.

“And after awhile, we we able to pacify him, and subdued him before taking him away,” narrated by LASEMA Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okunbo stated.

LASEMA team later took the man said to be in his late 20s to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development for rehabilitation.

LASEMA team was later directed to take the rescued man to the Rehabilitation and Training Centre at Majidun-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos.

This came as a two storey building collapsed at Rufai Street, off Makinde Street Ojuelegba, Surulere Local Government Area of the state at about 8.30 pm.

The report was sketchy at press time as actual number of the trapped victims could not be ascertained.

LASEMA and other sister agencies have been drafted to rescue mission as well as evacuation process.