Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation costs N43bn — Umahi

Umahi

LAGOS — THE Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday, disclosed that the total rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State cost N43 billion, while the bridge’s Closed Circuit Television Camera, CCTV, Centre cost about N2.5 billion.

The Minister, who made this known while addressing journalists in Lagos, said that the scope of work covered the total rehabilitation of 14 km by 14 metres wide by two carriageways.

He added that the establishment of the CCTV centre was part of the Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation contract.

Umahi said: “It also includes rebuilding and repainting some concrete works and replacing expansion joints and putting solar lights.

“The total contract sum for rehabilitation of the bridge is N43 billion.

“The cost of the CCTV centre is not more than N2.5 billion.

“When we came on board in 2023, we met a very terrible Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge and Iddo Bridge, both on the pavement, surface, infrastructure above the water and even infrastructure below the water.

“The president, therefore, directed total re-evaluation and rehabilitation of the surfaces of the Third Mainland Bridge and changing the expansion joints.”

Also speaking, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olufemi Dare, explained that the CCTV centre is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Dare said: “We have a boat that has been bought for surveillance of the bridge. There are two Hilux vans, too.

“We have 240 solar panels in this environment. The whole place is fully air-conditioned. We have 10 inverters inside the building. We have a transformer, a 300 KVA transformer. We have a standby generating plant and monitoring screens.”