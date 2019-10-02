Breaking News
Translate

Maina’s son pulled out pistol to prevent arrest – DSS

On 6:42 pmIn Newsby

The   Department   of   State   Services (DSS) said it disarmed Faisal Maina, 20,  son of the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team  (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, before arresting him and his father.

 
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
DSS
DSS

He said the suspects were arrested on Sept. 30 at a hotel in Abuja during a combined operation.

Afunanya said the arrest followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

“Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against  the security agents   involved in the operation.

“Faisal, a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai, studying Telecoms Engineering was however, disarmed and arrested,” he said.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

Afunanya said suspects and the recovered items would  be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations.
He said the operation was a result of  renewed interagency   collaboration   among   security   and   law   enforcement   agencies.

The PRO said the service   had   always   subscribed   to  such   collaboration, which  was important in national security management.

He said the collaboration would be sustained to   mitigate  the   current   threats   against   public   safety   and national critical assets.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.