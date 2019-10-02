Lagos caution developers against buildings without approvals

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Lagos State Government has cautioned real estate developers in the state not to build without necessary approvals, saying that abiding by the state planning and building control regulations is the right way to build.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, reiterated this at a meeting in his office with the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State AREDOLS, recently.

He noted that developers as critical stakeholders in the built environment ought to know the importance of building right as doing so would help in preventing building collapse.

He urged members of the association to imbibe the culture of building right by using quality materials, obtaining both planning and construction permits before commencing any building construction project in the state.

Salako said it was of utmost importance for the association to collaborate with the state government especially in the area of monitoring and compliance to prevent building collapse in the State.

According tohim, “The security of lives and property of the people of Lagos state is the priority of the Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the state. Consequently, we will continue to embrace collaborations and partnerships to further this objective” he said.

The Commissioner emphasized that members of the association could avail themselves of Lagos state Physical Planning Permit and Building Control Appeals Committee which was created for people to seek redress on issues bothering on infractions in the built environment.

Earlier, the General Secretary of the Association, Mr. Mutairu Olumegbon, said that the association, which had been in existence for over a decade, had always partnered with the state government in the area of building habitable homes for Lagosians, adding that the purpose of the visit was to further strengthen the existing relationship.

He assured that members of the association would not build without getting the necessary approvals from the government as its enforcement team was strong.

“Our association has a task force that monitors every building construction site of its members” he said.

Vanguard