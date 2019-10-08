Insurgency: Victims  to benefit from educational materials

By Umar Yusufm- Yola

The five North-East states ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency are to benefit from the technical assistance of the State Education Programme Investment Project (SEPIP).

The Project Coordinator, Adamawa State Education Programme Investment Project (ADSEPIP), Alhaji Othman Bakari announced in Yola, Tuesday during the flag off and distribution of essential educational materials for victims /survivors of the conflict in the affected Local Government Areas of the states.

Alhaji Othman Bakari said the project is aimed at supporting the education programme of participating states of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe that were affected by insurgents.

The State Coordinator explained that the project is to complement the development partner efforts to support its Education sector goals with African Development Bank (AFDB), DFID, JICA, UNESCO, USAID, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

He added, in Adamawa, the project is expected to strengthen school-level management and accountability through the School-Based Management Committee for better school performance with the interface of PTAs.

“It is envisaged that SEPIP’s successful outcomes will act as a catalyst for the allocation of funding by State and National policymakers to result-based approaches in particular by the Universal Basic Education Commission”, he stated.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education thanked the Government and the donating partners for donating educational materials for schools affected by the terrible activities of insurgents and other ancillary terrorist groups.

He said the “intervention project is in line with the approved work plan for recovery in the education sector, has procured teaching /learning materials and several other types of equipment for distribution at the basic and senior levels of our schools in the seven insurgencies affected Local Government Areas in the State”.

The Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri while applauding the initiative of the developing partners urged them to liaise with the State Ministry of Education and stakeholders in moving the educational sector to the next level.

Fintiri assured of constant assistance in the sector whenever the need arises so as to ensure that out of school pupils are back to school.

vanguard