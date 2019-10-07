Improved literacy requires collaborative support ―Ladoja

Mrs Bukola Ladoja, President, Reading Awareness Society for Development (RASDA), says improving literacy skills of students in the state requires the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

Ladoja made the assertion on Monday in Ibadan during a public presentation of a book series with the theme: “History and Leadership Education for Primary and Secondary School Education in Nigeria.”

According to her, literacy is not only important to educational attainment but also a key factor in the Sustainable Developmental Goals.

“We all need to work together to promote literacy in our schools and this can not be done by the government alone; as parents and guardians, we all have shared responsibility.

“The state of our schools now is that they are breeding illiterates, there are many students now who cannot read or have the skills needed to use language in a skilful way.

“The way our education curriculum is designed, it is still locked in the colonial past, the curriculum is not built to unlock leadership potentials in our children.

“Our schools are only training students to have a certificate not to build their potentials and skills as leaders and inventors,” she said.

She called on parents to wake up to their responsibility of improving the reading and writing competencies of their children and not abandon such roles to the teachers and government only.

“We must rise up as stakeholders and demand more for our children, as parents we must support the government.

“If we fail to do it right, we will not get the right support,” she said.

In his remarks, a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, urged the state government to prioritise teachers’ welfare in order for the state to achieve its aim of being foremost in education.

“The current administration has made education one of its cardinal policies, in order to improve the quality of education in the state, teachers’ welfare and dignity must be prioritised.

“In our days, we didn’t have all the tools of technology available today, and it didn’t prevent us from being what we are today because we had teachers who were committed to our development.

“It is sad that in recent years our state is constantly rated last in southern states in education, but with what the present administration is embarking on, I am sure there will be an improvement,” he said.

Gov. Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, reiterated his commitment to reviving education in the state from its abysmal state.

