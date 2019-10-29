Breaking News
I will focus on development if re-elected – Bello

Boluwaji Obahopo – LOKOJA

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, promised on Tuesday to reverse the downward trend in the development of the state if re-elected in next month’s governorship election.

Bello stated this at the Mogi West Zonal rally of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held in Kabba, headquarters of senatorial district in continuation of the party campaign ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor insisted that with the commencement of prompt payment of salary arrears, his government had also commenced the repositioning of the state for greater development.

He said: “My government is better prepared to reverse the downward developmental trend forced on us by the previous administration.”

Bello said the state would witness ease, happiness, joy, and prosperity if he secures a second term in office.

The Director-General of the Bello/Onoja Campaign Organization, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said the senatorial axis is ready to reward the governor with their votes for his love for the zone.

Adeyemi, who is from the zone, said the senatorial district would deliver 80 percent of the vote for the governor.

“What all of us in this zone want to do is just to thank you. To thank you for your love for us, and for the numerous political appointments.

“Governor Bello deserves our support. He has shown that he loves Kogi West people. So the West will show him the love at the poll,” he stated.

 

