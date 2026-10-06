Akor Adams’ late strike earns Super Eagles thrilling 3-3 draw against Russia

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Nigeria fought back to draw 3-3 with Russia in an entertaining international encounter.

Adams struck in the 90+4th minute, finishing off a counter-attack that was started by Emmanuel Fernandez and assisted by Umar Abdullahi.

The late goal completed Nigeria’s comeback after the Super Eagles had found themselves trailing 3-1 earlier in the match.

Nigeria started brightly and took the lead inside the opening 15 minutes, with the Super Eagles reporting that they had been “excellent” during the early stages.

Russia responded in the 30th minute to level the score, before taking control of the game after the interval.

Nigeria made two substitutions at the start of the second half, with Akor Adams and Abubakar Umar coming on for Michael Stephen and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The changes initially failed to prevent Russia from extending its advantage, leaving the Super Eagles behind at 3-1.

However, Nigeria began its comeback in the closing stages.

Edokpolor Peter, who had only just entered the game, pulled one goal back in the 78th minute after dribbling through the Russian defence before firing into the net.

Nigeria then continued to push for an equaliser, with Vince Osuji replacing Chibuzo Nwoko in the 83rd minute.

The pressure finally paid off deep into stoppage time.

At 90+4 minutes, Fernandez launched a counter-attack before Abdullahi provided the assist for Adams, who kept his composure to finish and make it Russia 3-3 Nigeria.

The result saw Nigeria complete a remarkable late comeback after trailing 3-1, with Adams’ stoppage-time strike denying Russia victory.

Vanguard News