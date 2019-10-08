How women boost sustainable devt. —Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described women as nation builders and a boost to sustainable development.

Oyetola said this at the Second National Women’s Conference on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The conference had as theme: “Woman, Pioneer of Change for Inclusive Participation in Development”.

The governor said women across the world deserve recognition and commendation for being moulders of all builders of nations the world over.

“Women have noted the world over as great managers of men and resources and indispensable supporters of successful ventures.

“The real strength of a nation emanates from families where its builders are moulded. These nation builders are armed with the ethos of character and zeal imbued in them mostly by mothers.

“As a nation in need of change to regain our desired rebirth, the source of such reawakening can only genuinely come from the women,” Oyetola said.

He, however, said that women in Osun had been given pride of place as government remained conscious of their rights, capacity, and welfare.

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, who was the keynote speaker at the event, called on Nigerian women to rise up to societal needs by supporting their husbands in the quest to move the nation forward.

Osinbajo described women as vanguards of development.

She said the role of women in the achievement of sustainable development and national unity could not be over-emphasised.

Earlier in her address of welcome, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of Osun governor, thanked the state government for its continuous support to women in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was graced by the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Ekiti governor, Bisi Fayemi, wife of Ogun governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, among others dignitaries.

vanguard