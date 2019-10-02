How Obaseki has increased Edo IGR, council chairman

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Despite opposition to his style, Chairman of Uhunmwode local government, Mr. Desmond Agbama yesterday said Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administrative style has led to increase in the internally generated revenue of the local government areas and this he said has also led to many of the council chairmen being able to offset salary and pension arrears.

He also said that Edo people would soon appreciate the good works of Obaseki in various sectors of the state.

Agbama said the intervention of Obaseki in health care delivery now makes it possible for minor surgeries to be conducted at three Primary Health Centres in the locality.

Speaking to newsmen in his office, Agbama denied allegations of non-performance by his former Vice Chairman, Mr. Edosa Iyayi.

Iyayi had last month resigned his appointment over what he described as abysmal failure and non-performance of their administration.

He accused Agbama of not fulfilling electoral promises to the people of Uhunmwode.

According to Iyayi, “I am unable to come to terms with the fact that the council has not delivered even a single project in the actualization of our numerous election promises. I cannot, as Vice Chairman, reconcile the fact that I am a part of a team that has failed woefully. I have waited, prayed and hoped for things to change at some point, but it doesn’t seem this will happen anytime soon.”

But Agbama said he has performed well according to available resources at his disposal.

He stated that with Obaseki’s effort, he raised the Internally Generated revenue to N5.2m monthly from an average of N1.2m monthly.

The Uhunmwode Council Boss said he has paid six months out of the eight months salary arrears he inherited.

His words, “You only work with what you have. When the Governor heard Iyayi’s allegations, he just laughed because he knows what I collect. We have train farmers on beekeeping and oil palm cultivation.

“There are now drugs in our health centres and do many things because of the policies of Obaseki. People will appreciate him in the future.”

vanguard