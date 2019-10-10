Help! My wife’s vagina has odour, man laments

By David O Royal

An anonymous married man, on Thursday, came on social media to seek help from followers. The said man lamented that his wife’s private part recently started having a strong odour which has been hindering him from enjoying a good sexual relationship with the said wife.

According to the man, before the odour started, they were both enjoying a sex position known as 69, but things have been changing since the vagina started oozing.

In a message he sent to a relationship blogger and adviser, Joro Olumofin, he wondered if the wife is having an extramarital affair.

Vanguard Nigeria News