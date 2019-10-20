Ephesians 6 vs. 12 KJV “ For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”.

Many of us are familiar with this Bible passage which reminds us that our battles in life are not just physical but also spiritual.

In the same way, our successes in life are not just physical but also spiritual.

In other words, there is a spiritual root to what we become in life.

Most of those we see as everything going easy for them have challenges too. Many of them are too shy to admit it openly. As a result, for those who have no fellowship with Christ, they die with it.

This edition is a continuation of the issues raised in last week’s edition.

As Christians we are taught that the forces of darkness represent Satan and his demonic forces but Jesus is the Light.

Forces of darkness in most cases creep into our lives of families without our knowledge. At other times, by our actions we unwittingly, invite the forces of darkness into our lives.

The Holy Bible confirms this in Acts of Apostles 26 vs.18 “ To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me”.

The key words in this quotation for us are “ darkness to light and from power of Satan unto God”.

We are made to understand that there are two forces of power, darkness and the Light.

Mountain of Fire Ministry ( MFM) holds a monthly programme “ Power must change hands”. A programme which uses prayers to move the people of God, born- again or not from the forces of darkness to Light.

Brethren, darkness brings discomfort, it comes with pains, sorrow and tears but the Light of the Lord, Jesus brings comfort, laughter, celebration and joy.

John 9 vs. 5 is our authority. It states, “ As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world”. If you believe that Jesus lives, then he is with you.

I share with you a sermon of Pastor Julius Olalekan of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 12, Ogun state.

He said: “ anything against the word of God in your life is the power of darkness.

Pastor Olalekan said, without your knowledge of how to free your self from the forces of darkness, your journey to victory has not started.

He said once you are delivered from darkness, ownership changes. The force that controls you changes. Once born again and you have done away with sins, Jesus takes control of your heart but you must avoid everything that can take you back to the forces of darkness.

With the salvation of your soul, you are already empowered to fight back the forces of darkness that is waiting to try you again.

Do you think that the devil didn’t know that Jesus is the Son of God; do you think the devil does not know that the Father is in him and He in the Father? Of course he knew but that didn’t stop the devil from tempting him.

Matthew 4vs. 3&4 “ And when the tempter came to him, he said, if thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread. But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God”. Brethren, you know the full story.

In the same way, friends who give ungodly advice, those who want to take advantage of your situation etc, daily tempt us.

As a good Christian, we must be on our guard.

The challenge many of us have is that we are afraid of the enemy and this is what drives some people who are supposed to be true Christians into the waiting hands of occultists, herbalists, witch doctors masquerading as prophets or prophetess.

We often fail to make use of the word of God as recorded in Luke 10 vs. 19. “ Behold, I give unto you power to tread upon serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you”.

To what extent are you as a Christian using the power the Lord has given you over powers of the enemy?

Loneliness, barrenness, miscarriages, unfruitful efforts, indeed anything that makes you uncomfortable is a serpent in your life. You have a choice to live with it or cast it out in the name that is above all names Jesus.

Many of us read that after the Israelites were delivered from the slavery of Pharaoh, he and his armies ran after the children of Israel to take them back to slavery but God made the red sea to swallow Pharaoh and his horse riders.

This season, as you hold on to the word of God, the power of the Lord of Hosts will consume every serpent or scorpion causing discomfort in your life in the name of Jesus.

Ephesians 6 vs. 11 “ Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil”.

Verses13 -18 gives us a clear direction as to what to do to prevail over the forces of darkness. We’ll highlight some of the verses. Verse 13 “ Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand”.

Verses 17 &18 “ And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;”

Let’s lift our faith with this testimony published by Winners Chapel titled “ Barrenness Destroyed”. “ I want to testify to the goodness and faithfulness of God in my home. Over four years after our covenant marriage, we were denied the fruit of the womb. The devil will physically send people to tell me that we will not have children. I kept believing God that He will do it.

When I joined this Commission, the word of faith I listened to encouraged me and made me strong. My wife and I attended fruitfulness classes. As God will have it, my wife took in and immediately she conceived, I told God that if He could sustain the pregnancy, I will bring the baby to the altar”. The baby was born and has since been dedicated.

Brethren, whose voice will you listen to? That of the enemy or that of God. Our God that can do all things.

Brethren as we devout more time to the word of God and his work, every force of darkness holding us hostage will give way in the name of Jesus.

By the grace of God, we’ll end this year rejoicing.

Do have a blessed week.