The FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control, on Wednesday, demolished illegal toilet structures at the Nyanya main Market and beside the bridge on Jikwoyi road.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the demolition, Chairman of the Task Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, said the measure was part of efforts to rid the Nyanya road of traffic congestion with a view to easing movement of commuters.

Attah said erecting structures within the Market near Nyanya Bridge was against Abuja Master Plan and Development Control Regulations.

He warned marketers and investors in the area to always seek approval from FCT Development Control and other relevant agencies before building any structure.

According to him, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is willing to support any group or individual that is interested in developing the city in line with the Abuja Master Plan.

A trader, who simply identified herself as Mrs William, applauded the FCTA for the demolition as the market already had two toilets and there was no need for more.

She, however, called for the expansion of the market to accommodate more traders hence government had stopped them from selling along the road.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the task team also ordered drivers of Trucks belonging to Dangote Cement, who parked under the Nyanya main bridge, to vacate the place as they were obstructing traffic flow.

Also during the exercise, some Police personnel accompanying the team arrested one Tanko Bala, a former Constable sacked in 2007.

He was arrested for wearing the Force’s barrette and using other gadgets to scare touts as well as security agents while running his taxi business.

Vanguard