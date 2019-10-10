Dickson appoints 60 Special Advisers

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has approved the appointment of 60 new Special Advisers.

He also directed the caucuses to nominate women for appointment as special advisers next week, in areas where they have not been considered for appointment.

Dickson in a statement issued Thursday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei said the move was part of the deliberate efforts to enable the Restoration Government to finish strong in the avowed commitment to deliver effective governance to the good people of Bayelsa State.

According to the statement, “the government and the party, however, deplore the ungrateful and unpatriotic attitude of a few appointees who have been sustained and recognised in the midst of far more qualified persons for over seven years but are falling prey to the antics of the All Progressives Congress which is inducing party members with money and fake promises.

“While the government wishes them well in their new endeavors, it is pertinent to note that for every appointee in government, the PDP has several other more qualified people who are ready and willing to be trusted with such privileged positions of responsibility.

“It is indeed important to state that the PDP has discovered also that these unstable defectors have not got the support of the people of their respective areas who have been embittered until recently that they have not extended the support that they have been receiving as leaders to the people.

“In almost all cases, these resignations are a sign of relief to the party which are occasioned by celebrations from the people who feel oppressed by these defectors. The government shall give the deserved recognitions and appointments to members who are willing to work in the interest of the party, and the good people of the state.

“Bayelsans should note that there are over three thousand appointees òf this government and the resignation of a few appointees will not make a difference. The resignations in 2015 were far more than this yet they could not stop the PDP from winning the elections convincingly.”

The breakdown of the newly appointed aides which are expected to be sworn in on Monday include; Brass- Mr Felix I. Sam- Ateke Hon Ayerite Benneth Ikiowei, Chief Emir Sampson, Andrew Esau, Ebi Milton and Chief Moses Theophilus. Ekeremor- Bar. O.D. Olorogun, Hon. Germany Okporu, Hon Jonah Gede, Mark Ayoro, Bar. Morris Sanuku, Hon. Cleopas Johnbull and Ms. Grace Ekiotene. Kolga- Hon. Jackson Suokiri, Hon. Ebiye Tarabina, Suoyo Appah, Hilda George, Dr. Chanberlin Ikidi, Pamo Inokoba and Edmund Egule. Nembe- Hon. Benjamin Abrakassa, Hon. Dr. Iti Orugbani, Hon. Kuroekigha Nyenye, Chief Iselekumo Bokolo Opuene, Hon. Adiri Ayibawaemi and Princess Ingo Iwowari.

Others are: Ogbia LGA – Hon. Eribo Monday, Bar. Ataman A. Johnbull, Goodnews Baraburu, Nalagwo Alagoa, Richmon Okirinya, Graham Ipigansi and Gabriel Ogbara.

Sagbama LGA – Dr. Peter Osai, prosper Nwanbuzo, Bar. Ebi Mounkurai, Bar. Jeremiah Owupele, Victor Eniyekenemi and Hon. Bar. O. O. Osusu.

Southern Ijaw LGA- Hon. Kate Owoko, Hon. Temple Ogili, Moses Taribi,Ben Foreman, Dogan Africanus, Roseline Egunice,Andy Zeadina, Adolphius Forcados, T. S. Bazia, Sele Amain and Charles Ambaowei

Yenagoa LGA -Hon Gentle Emelah, Franklin Otele, Richman Okorie, James Kuro, Banton Akpruku, Daniel Woyinkuro, Dr. Alalibo, Barr. Igodo, Nicholas Eferebo and Romanus Lot.

Vanguard News Nigeria.