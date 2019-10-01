Dafinone raises alarm over deforestation

*says some of the Island may soon go under water

By Paul Olayemi

The Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) Chief Ede Dafinone has raised alarm over the current level of deforestation in the world, adding that if nothing is done about this, some of the island in the world may soon go under water.

Dafinone, who made reference to the Amazon rainforest fire few weeks ago, said “they say the forest that burnt over the Amazon rainforest that period will cause the sea level to rise over half a inch, if it continues to rise, there are some inland in the world that will soon go under water, even Lagos, if the sea level rises by two or three inches ,part of Lagos will soon be under water. So this is a threat to the whole world that if we don’t protect our forest, our trees, the lower line land will be submerged eventually.”

Chief Ede Dafinone who is also the Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Africa Members Advisory Board also gave an insight into how the Nigeria Conservation Foundation board came into existence, saying it was the first non governmental conservation in the country.

“What we do there is to try and preserve the trees, the animals, the forest within Nigeria so that they will be around for the next generations.

About 30 years ago, ,the forest in Nigeria covered about 30 percent of the land in Nigeria but using satellite pictures, what we have now is about three percent and our mission is to take it back to that thirty percent”

Dafinone said part of the family decision to honour his late Father, Late Senator David Dafinone was to plant a tree to send signal to Nigerians that “we need to preserve our forest” adding that the family is planting an Iroko tree to signify the late Chartered accountant’s achievement that can be equated to huge.

The tree planting which was done at the premises of Sapele Integrated Industries Limited at the Vitafoan area of the town has members of the Dafinone Family in attendance including the Matriarch of the house, Cynthia Dafinone.

The remembrance which culminated into a brief memorial service in the Late Patriarch Country home has the General Overseer of Trinity Gospel Mission in Ughelli, Bishop Diamond Emuobo doing the exaltation and dignitaries from across the world in attendance.

A Nigerian accountant & politician, David Omueya Dafinone, OFR, was a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Bendel State during the Nigerian Second Republic. He was a member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). Dafinone also worked on various fact finding committees during the military administration of Yakubu Gowon.

He passed on last year at the age of 92.

VANGUARD