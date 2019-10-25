Vanguard Logo

Customs seizes N3.5m smuggled rice in Kaduna

The Zone B of Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Kaduna, on Friday, said it has seized 149 smuggled rice valued at over N3.5 million in Kaduna.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Usman, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

Usman said the rice was seized at Mando motor park in Kaduna while being re-bagged in local sacks to be transported to Lagos.

He said operatives of the command swooped on the site following intelligence reports.

However, no arrest was made by the operatives.

He said: “The command will continue to do its best in the discharge of it responsibility. The Customs Service is equal to the task and will not be cowed by smugglers and their collaborators.

“We will continue to make seizures and also ensure that smugglers keep recording loses until they abandon the illegal business.” (NAN)

 

