Connected Development (CODE) is hiring

Role: Finance Director

Organization: Connected Development (CODE)

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer

1) Organizational Background

Founded in 2012, Connected Development [CODE] is a non-government organization [NGO] whose mission is to empower marginalized communities in Africa. We strengthen local communities by creating platforms for dialogue, enabling informed debate, and building capacities of citizens on how to hold their government accountable through Follow The Money.

CODE provides marginalized and vulnerable communities with resources to amplify their voices with independence and integrity while providing the communities with information that ushers social and economic progress. To enhance effective democratic governance and accountability, CODE creates platforms [mobile and web technologies] that close the feedback loop between citizens and the government. With global expertise and reach, we focus on community outreach, influencing policies, practices, and knowledge mobilization.

CODE’s commitment to participatory capacity & community building and monitoring and evaluation creates effective and sustainable programs even within the most challenging environments.

2) Position Background

CODE is seeking for a qualified candidate to fill the position of Director, Finance to oversee and strengthen its financial management, systems, and policies.

This role will partner closely with the Chief Executive and the Senior Leadership Team to assess, recommend, implement, and maintain CODE’s organizational finance infrastructure. The FD, in consultation with CODE leadership team, participates in strategic planning and conceptualizing the future growth of CODE. This role is responsible for monitoring the financial health of CODE, its programs, by tracking income and expenses to ensure careful stewardship of resources and adherence to all established CODE policies and procedures.

Maintains knowledge of organizational and donor policies; provides expert guidance to the Operations and Project Team related to policy analyses, interpretation and guidance for issues related to program participants’ support; monitors and aligns participant support policies and procedures to ensure alignment with organizational and donor policies.

We are hiring!!! Role: Finance Director Do you qualify or know anyone who qualifies for the role? (Share with them) Application Deadline is 23 October 2019. Link: https://t.co/k4tyLHgVta pic.twitter.com/iNiCgKZUyT — Connected Development [CODE] (@Connected_dev) October 2, 2019

Twitter: @Connected_dev

Instagram: connected_dev

DEADLINE: October 23, 2019.